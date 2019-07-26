Shark Pajama Jam at the VLM

Jump into your favorite pair of pajamas and enjoy an after hours PJ party at the Virginia Living Museum! Spend the evening in the museum, 6 to 8 p.m., exploring and enjoying shark themed games, crafts, animal encounters, dancing, and much more. This after hours event is designed for families with children ages 10 and under.

Become a Shark defender and take the Shark Defender Pledge.

Fun shark themed games, crafts and hands on activities will be featured to teach our future conservationists about how they can work together to make a better world for our sharks.

Make a chompy shark craft

Play shark corn hole and ring toss

Get your face painted with a sharky design

Learn about making the oceans safe for shark and become a SHARK DEFENDER

Sip a sweet beverage and munch on create-your-own popcorn treats from a delicious popcorn bar

Dance the night away with Sound Spectrum DJ D-Man and DJ D-Rock and our shark mascot

Learn our special shark dance

Create a Jawesome family photo at our photo op.

Cost: $12 per person (ages 2 and under free). Order tickets at the website.