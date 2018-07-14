Shark Day at the VLM

Swim, paddle, wade, or sail in to this exciting day at the Virginia Living Museum, with sharky crafts, activities, and displays that will put a toothy grin on your face. Learn about these amazing animals and their relatives, and about the work being done to preserve their populations and habitats. Included in museum admission. Also, don’t miss the 2:30 p.m. showing of “Into the Deep” (ticket purchase required) in the Abbitt Planetarium!
