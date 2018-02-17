The Suffolk Center Announces

Shana Tucker in Concert

Shana Tucker is a singer-songwriter and cellist who credits her genre-blending ChamberSoul™ journey to the influences of her jazz and classical roots interwoven with 80’s & 90’s pop music, movie soundtracks, and world music. Touted by JazzTimes Magazine as “a jazz talent…whose imprint and vitality has already been quite visible in North Carolina,” Shana’s style and sound has been described as a mash-up of Dianne Reeves, Joni Mitchell, and Tracy Chapman, with an efficient complexity that is reminiscent of Bill Withers.

ChamberSoul™ best describes what the listener should expect when experiencing Shana’s music. “I’m intrinsically drawn to “real” instruments, with resonance tone and depth that can sound without amplification. Whenever and however possible, I always try to set a tone of acoustic intimacy with my colleagues on stage, and also with the audience, so the music, performers and audience feel close and tangible, no matter the size the venue.”

Saturday February 17th 8pm

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

110 W. Finney Avenue

Suffolk, VA 23434

757-923-0003

www. suffolkcenter.org

Reserved Seating: $25-$30