Shakespeare's Sisters: Say Her Name

to

Virtual , Virginia

Shakespeare's Sisters: Say Her Name explores the poetry of Black women in America. This virtual seminar and writing workshop for adults begins a new session exploring poets such as June Jordan, Ai, Lucille Clifton, Rita Dove, Tracy K. Smith and others. From the Black Arts Movement to Cave Canem to recent Poet Laureates, these poets speak to the contemporary moment with many still alive and producing work.The course will run on Wednesdays from 5pm-7pm (December 1 session will be 4pm-6pm).

Session one runs October 6 through October 27.

Session two runs November 3 through December 1.

Info

Virtual , Virginia
Education & Learning, Workshops
to
Google Calendar - Shakespeare's Sisters: Say Her Name - 2021-10-06 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shakespeare's Sisters: Say Her Name - 2021-10-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shakespeare's Sisters: Say Her Name - 2021-10-06 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shakespeare's Sisters: Say Her Name - 2021-10-06 00:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Fall-newsletter

Most Popular