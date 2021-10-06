Shakespeare's Sisters: Say Her Name explores the poetry of Black women in America. This virtual seminar and writing workshop for adults begins a new session exploring poets such as June Jordan, Ai, Lucille Clifton, Rita Dove, Tracy K. Smith and others. From the Black Arts Movement to Cave Canem to recent Poet Laureates, these poets speak to the contemporary moment with many still alive and producing work.The course will run on Wednesdays from 5pm-7pm (December 1 session will be 4pm-6pm).

Session one runs October 6 through October 27.

Session two runs November 3 through December 1.