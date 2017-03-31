The fourth Shakespeare in the ‘Burg theater festival will be held March 31-April 2, 2017 in beautiful, historic Middleburg, Va. This year’s event will feature a new theater company as well as a greater opportunity to support emerging playwrights—all in an intimate and lovely new venue.

Shakespeare in the Square, based in New York, NY, will perform Two Gentlemen of Verona; a play many scholars believe may be the first Shakespeare ever wrote. The troupe will also perform the winning plays from the festival’s one-act playwriting competition, a feature of the festival that has grown over the years. For younger theater fans, Nicolo Whimsey will introduce Shakespeare through music, comedy, juggling and more.

Performances will be held at the Hill School’s Shelia Johnson Center for Performing Arts, 130 S. Madison Street, in Middleburg. Two Gentlemen of Verona will be presented on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. A brunch, with performances of the winning one-act plays, will be on Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m.—also at the Hill School.

For additional information about Shakespeare in the ‘Burg or to purchase tickets for performances, visit www.shakespeareintheburg.com or call 703-298-7664.