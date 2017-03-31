The fourth Shakespeare in the ‘Burg theater festival will be held March 31-April 2, 2017 in beautiful, historic Middleburg, Va. This year’s event will feature a new theater company as well as a greater opportunity to support emerging playwrights—all in an intimate and lovely new venue.

Shakespeare in the Square, based in New York, NY, will perform Two Gentlemen of Verona; a play many scholars believe may be the first Shakespeare ever wrote. The troupe will also perform the winning plays from the festival’s one-act playwriting competition, a feature of the festival that has grown over the years. For younger theater fans, Nicolo Whimsey will introduce Shakespeare through music, comedy, juggling and more.