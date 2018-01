An award-winning author, performer, and motivational speaker, Geri Jewell received worldwide recognition as the first person with a disability to be cast in a prime-time series, NBC’s The Facts of Life. A role model for millions of people with disabilities and LGBT youth, she has made many television appearances and earned Emmy consideration as “Jewel’ in HBO’s Deadwood. Geri’s critically-acclaimed autobiography, I’m Walking as Straight as I Can, is an honest and bold account of her life.

