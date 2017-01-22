Seventh Annual Israeli Film Festival ~ The Kind Words

Directed by Shemi Zarhin

In the wake of their mother's death, Dorona (Rotem Zissman-Cohen) and brothers Netanel (Roy Assaf) and Shai (Assaf Ben-Shimon) stumble across some unexpected intrigue regarding her past — namely revelations about their family. The ensuing search for truth takes them across France, accompanied by Dorona's devoted but long-suffering husband, Ricki (Tsahi Halevi, who appeared at the Festival in 2013's Bethlehem). Dorona and Ricki face the potential end of their marriage while her brothers grapple with how to define themselves not

just as men and fathers, but also as Jewish Israelis. Briskly paced and threaded throughout with wry humor, Zarhin's film asks us to confront our own ideas around identity and walking the emotional tightrope between lies and truth.

The Seventh Annual Israeli Film Festival will take place January 19-23 at the Weinstein JCC.

Per film: $10M/$15NM

All films pass: $45M/$67NM