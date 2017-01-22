Seventh Annual Israeli Film Festival ~ The Band's Visit

Directed by Eran Kolirin

Winner of 8 Israeli Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director

The Alexandria Ceremonial Orchestra arrives in Israel to play at the opening of

the Arab Cultural Center. Dressed in full regalia and observing all military police

protocol, the members of the orchestra are looking forward to playing at what might be the most important venue of their careers. But it's not just the political nature of an Arab military police band playing traditional Arab music in Israel that makes this event so important; budget cuts and many reorganizations have threatened the continued existence of the Orchestra. Faced with the heavy burden of this assignment, the stoic conductor Tewfiq is determined not to foul their excursion.

The world lost a great talent and visionary when director and actress Ronit Elkabetz died of cancer in April 2016. Through the screening of this film, we wish to remember her beauty and artistic contribution, as it was for The Band’s Visit that Ronit won her third and final Israeli Academy award in 2007.

