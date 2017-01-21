Seventh Annual Israeli Film Festival ~ Sabena Hijacking

Directed by Rani Saar

This powerful docu-drama is based on previously undiscovered audio recordings of the former pilot of the Sabena, Captain Reginald Levy. It fuses candid interviews with archive material and dramatic reenactments of the tense scenes inside the aircraft and the control tower as Captain Levy was held at gunpoint.

Captain Levy (now deceased) was in command of Sabena Flight 571 from Vienna to Tel Aviv, Israel on May 8, 1972, when it was hijacked by four members

from “Black September,” the armed wing of Fatah or Palestine Liberalization

Organization. This film finally shares the untold story of what exactly took place on the flight throughout 30 hours of nerve-racking captivity. Therese Halsa, one of the four hijackers who was a girl of just 18 at the time, also gives her version of events, following release from a 220 year prison sentence of which she served 13 years.

