Seventh Annual Israeli Film Festival ~ Rabin: In His Own Words (Special Monday Screening!)

Directed by Erez Kayfer

An autobiography of sorts, told entirely in Rabin's own voice. Through a combination of rare archival footage, home movies and private letters, his personal and professional dramas unfold before the viewer's eyes—from his childhood as the son of a labor leader before the founding of the State of Israel, through a change of viewpoint that turned him from a farmer into an army man at some of the most critical junctures in Israeli history, through his later years during which he served as Prime Minister and made decisions that enraged a large portion of the public, until the horrific moment when his political career and life were suddenly and tragically brought to an end.

Followed by a panel discussion

The Seventh Annual Israeli Film Festival will take place January 19-23 at the Weinstein JCC.

Per film: $10M/$15NM

All films pass: $45M/$67NM