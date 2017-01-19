Seventh Annual Israeli Film Festival ~ In Search of Israeli Cuisine

A film by Ronit and Shlomi Elkabetz

Language: Hebrew, French and Arabic with English subtitles

A fascinating portrait of the Israeli people told through food. Award-winning filmmaker Roger Sherman follows chef/guide Mike Solomonov of the famous Zahav in Philadelphia to fine restaurants, home kitchens, and open air markets to reveal 70+ cultures that help make Israel one of the world’s hottest food scenes.

Chef Solomonov visits over 100 locations all over Israel, talking to chefs, home cooks, winemakers, cheesemakers, farmers, and more about their cultures, their heritages and what the food tells us about what it means to be Israeli.

The Seventh Annual Israeli Film Festival will take place January 19 -23 at the Weinstein JCC.

Per film: $10M/$15NM

All films pass: $45M/$67NM