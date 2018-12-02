Service of Comfort and Hope

While some are happily addressing Christmas cards and putting up decorations, others face a difficult Christmas. It may be a Christmas without a loved family member or friend; there may be mourning for other losses; it may be a time when the happiest memories of what used to be, now make us sad.

We need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern; we need to know that we are not alone. We need encouragement to live the days ahead of us. Come join us at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church in a service that acknowledges our grief while recognizing God's presence. You won't be asked to do anything but be present in a place of comfort and care. This service of prayer, scripture, reflection and music will be followed by light refreshments. It is open to the entire community. 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4