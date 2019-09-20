Crossroads Art Center exhibits the work of emerging and established mid-Atlantic artists and promotes awareness and understanding of art forms from crafts to fine art. The gallery represents more than two hundred and twenty-five artists and is a cultural resource and an active participant in Richmond's thriving arts community.

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Rd. Richmond, VA 23230

crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com

Text or call (804) 278 – 8950.

Friday, September 20, 2019

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Join Crossroads Art Center for our September Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. Enjoy food, music, magic and more!

Nonprofit Sponsor: Henrico CASA

http://www.henricocasa.org/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

Virginia Collage Society Exhibition, “Making Memories”

The Virginia Collage Society is an affiliate of the National Collage Society. The Virginia Collage Society values mixed media as fine art. Over the years, we have been “Making Memories” together and separately. Collage enables us to have a multi-media approach to the visual arts. Through collage, we can illustrate our ideas, feelings, and memories in a variety of ways using a variety of materials. Our lives and work have provided us with a wonderful journey through this world. The work in this collection is a tribute to that journey.

Annual Juried Bon Air Artists Association Exhibition

The Bon Air Artist Association (BAAA) 2019 Juried Member Show will be held at Crossroads Art Center on Friday September 20th until November 3rd. There will be fifty-five exhibiting members displaying their creations in photography, oil , watercolor and multi media. Joey Burroughs the juror, will give a talk and awards at 6:30pm during the opening reception. BAAA is a collection of local professional artist and one of the oldest in the Metropolitan Richmond area with over 43 years. The theme is “I Spy With the Artist Eye.”

History of the Bon Air Artists Association

The Bon Air Artists Association was founded in 1974 by Jeannette Kaulfers to further stimulate her students' avid interest in art. They wanted more than their weekly classes and an annual backyard exhibit. The club was designed to encourage and nurture a love of art by offering programs, promoting the arts in the community, and giving emerging artists the chance to gather, share and learn from others.

Since its inception, BAAA has grown as an organization, catering to artists of all levels in the Richmond metro area. The diverse membership includes beginning artists striving to hone their skills and exhibiting their work. Artists with state and regional recognition and artists accepted into prestigious national art groups are also members, many of them starting at BAAA as beginners. Quite a few of our members are teachers, and some lead international art workshops. Many members have gallery affiliations and some are recipients of awards in nationally competitive exhibits.

Bon Air Artists Association meets regularly the first Friday of each month (excluding July & August) at 9:30 AM at the Huguenot Road Baptist Church located at 10525 West Huguenot Road, Richmond, Virginia. In December and June, meetings are luncheon meetings held at other locations. For more information, contact Patricia Berry, Membership Chair, at (804) 683-2336, or President Dave Oxley at (804) 513-3112.

Please visit www.bonairartists.com to learn more.

2019 Art Educator as Artist Show:

The 2019 Art Educator as Artist Show of the Central Region of the Virginia Art Education Association at Crossroads Art Center is September 20th through November 3rd.This all media show, judged by well-known Richmond artist Matt Lively, is an opportunity for art teachers and education professionals in the Central Region of Virginia to showcase their artwork.

“Color Exploded” by Wednesday Night Painting Group:

Annual exhibition showcasing artwork in a variety of media from the Wednesday Night Painting Group (WNPG). The WNPG is a weekly group of artists who meet together to create in a shared space.

Jan Hodges, “Land, Sea, & Sky: Explorations in Collage, Print, and Stitch”:

This series of works continues explorations begun with my exhibition Horizon in January 2017. Horizon was about technique, with an archetypal landscape as a common image. Land, Sea, and Sky is about image; real places in the world, and finding the best way to express what is essential about them.

September Juried All-Media Show:

Crossroads Art Center hosts a bi-monthly call for entries for the Juried All-Media Show with cash prize awards. Come explore the selected artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium. Call for Entries takes place September 10-14, 2019 with submission hours on Tuesday-Friday 10:00am-5:30pm and Saturday 10:00am-3:00pm.

Exhibition Dates: September 20, 2019 – November 3, 2019.

Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m until Memorial Day; Closed Sundays after Memorial Day – Labor Day.

For more information, please contact Savannah Ball, Manager and Marketing Specialist, at (804) 278-8950 or email savannahball@crossroadsartcenter.com.