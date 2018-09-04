September Open Exhibit

Juror: Samira Abbassy
Exhibit dates: September 4–October 7, 2018
Opening reception: Thursday, September 13, 6:30–8:00 pm
Juried by Samira Abbassy, this exhibit of work by Art League members will feature pieces of all media and subject matter.
The Art League Gallery 105 N Union Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314
