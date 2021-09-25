September - October Exhibits @ Art Works

Fall at Art Works brings a new season of exhibits ranging from printmaking, artwork inspired by science and history, abstract paintings and a retrospect of 2020 presented through photography.

This event is free and open to the public and parking is free. Exhibits include:

________________________________________

Chromaludre by Frank Kreacic

Frank Kreacic describes himself as a 21st century artist. He uses technology to combine a love for science and history with comic books and film.

He creates adventurous scenes and historically referenced paintings. His 3D artwork is part movie snapshot, part inspired comic book page, and part intense color abstraction.

The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Stillness Amid Cacophony by Tom Campbell

Tom Campbell says,

“In the midst of the tumult and discord of our daily lives, we seek a respite, a quiet place to get away if even for a moment. Whether it be a physical place or just a state of mind, embrace the stillness and be refreshed. For even a hurricane has an eye.”

The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

2020: A Decade of Virtual Society by James Wilson

James Wilson finds that, in 2020, a year of isolation and social distancing, photography has been a way to engage the senses and enjoy the world around us. James Wilson has been photographing for the past 45 years, going from 35mm film to today's digital photography. Many years ago, he was published in the William and Mary Review. He is now pursuing showing his photography in art shows and galleries along with his wife and fellow photographer, Perry Matthews. The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

IMPRINT - SEPTEMBER 2021 (A juried show)

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists. The theme for this month is printmaking. We invite artists to submit their prints produced by printmaking techniques including woodcut, linocut, collagraph, engraving, etching, aquatint, monotype, lithography, and screen-printing. No photography, pleases. Call for entries is August 30, 2021 – September 15, 2021. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork.