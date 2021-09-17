September 2021 Art Opening

Crossroads Art Center 2016 Staple Mill Rd, Richmond, Virginia 23230

Art Opening Friday, September 17, 2021 6pm - 9pm

September 2021 All Media Show

Exhibition: Finding Balance- a life in clay

Featuring Steven Summerville and Wendy Wrenn

Exhibition: The Running Mare Painters

Robin Caspari and Students

Nonprofit Sponsor: Virginia Pride 

“Virginia Pride works to make the Richmond Region a better place for LGBTQ people to live, work and visit through community advocacy and dozens of events including an annual Pridefest that is attended by more than 40,000 people.

For more information: https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/pages/exhibitions

Art & Exhibitions
8042788950
