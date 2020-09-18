September 2020 Open House + Artists Rception

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Rd. Richmond, VA 23230

crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com

Call (804) 278 – 8950.

Friday, September 18, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Join Crossroads Art Center for our September Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist and delicious food from The Big Fat Grapevine Food Truck.

We thank The Underground Kitchen for being our nonprofit sponsor for the evening.

Learn More: https://theundergroundkitchen.org/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

Jan Hodges and Linda Hollett-Bazouzi, “Alleys of Richmond: Shifting Perspectives”

Discovering a common passion for forgotten spaces has inspired these artists to spend their mornings exploring alleys and vacant lots throughout Richmond. Their works give the viewer a glimpse into secret passages and hidden treasures. These urban adventures have led to discoveries in new media and styles of working. This is only the beginning.

Bon Air Artists Association Annual Exhibition

The Bon Air Artists Association, one of Richmond's long standing local art associations, presents its 2020 Annual Member Judged Show at Crossroads Art Center, Building 3 opening on September 18th. 53 BAAA artist will be participating in this all media show. Juror is Robin Caspari.

Wednesday Night Painting Group, “Summer Memories”

Wednesday Night Painting Group (WNPG) is a group of local artists who gather once a week, encouraging artist growth and exchanging ideas. As we individually reflected back on 2020 thus far, we realized each member had experienced the past summer through the veil of Covid 19. We embraced the idea of showcasing our art to show our individual summer experiences. From small beach vacations to more time at home with our pets, and even chaotic life planning and riots/protests in downtown Richmond, we collectively captured those experiences for this year’s fall show.

September All-Media Show Juried by Reni Gower

Crossroads Art Center hosts a bi-monthly call for entries for the Juried All-Media Show with cash prize awards. Come explore the selected artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium.

About the Juror: Reni Gower

Reni Gower received a 2020 Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant. In 2017, she was awarded SECAC’s Award for Outstanding Artistic Achievement. In 2014, she received the College Art Association’s Distinguished Teacher of Art Award, as well as distinguished teaching awards from Virginia Commonwealth University and VCUarts. Her art work is represented in many prestigious collections and has been exhibited at international and national venues for over 40 years. In addition to her painting practice, she curates award winning traveling exhibitions that include FLASHPOINTS: Material / Intent / Fused, Geometric Aljamía: a Cultural Transliteration, and Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper. After 37 years, Professor Emerita Gower retired from Virginia Commonwealth University in December 2018. Gower is represented by Chroma Projects, Charlottesville, VA.

Featured Exhibition Dates: Friday, September 18, 2020 - Sunday, November 8, 2020

Featured Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays, 10:00am – 4:00pm. Sundays, Noon – 4:00 p.m.