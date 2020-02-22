Sensory-Friendly Morning at Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Join the VMHC for a FREE sensory-friendly morning at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture! We will have dimmed lights and audio, a nearby quiet room for anyone feeling overwhelmed, and lots of signage and museum staff available. We will also have optional hands-on experiences in our galleries for multi-modal learners.

Noise-reducing headphones, fidget toys, and sunglasses are available for checkout at the Museum Shop desk.

Please contact Hailey Fenner at hfenner@VirginiaHistory.org with any questions.

Registration is recommended.

The VMHC’s sensory-friendly guest experience is generously supported by the Robins Foundation.