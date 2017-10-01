Jane Austen’s beloved novel about the two Dashwood sisters is brought to life by one of the foremost producers of classical theater. Set in the English countryside at the close of the 18th century, Sense & Sensibility revolves around the lives of the levelheaded Elinor and the hopelessly romantic Marianne. Following the unexpected death of their father, the sisters and their widowed mother must leave their comfortable family estate, which has been left to their half-brother, and move into a modest cottage. In a time when options for women are limited, the only hope for these two sisters is a profitable marriage. Austen’s classic tale—in which seduction, courtship, love, and heartbreak abound—is brought to life by the signature boldness and spirit of this esteemed company.