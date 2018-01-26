Senior Dance Concert

Friday, January 26 at 8 p.m. / Shenandoah Conservatory’s class of 2018 presents “Virago,” an evening of self-produced original works by student choreographers that span the spectrum of dance styles.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and $5 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this concert at the performance venue. All Shenandoah employees can pick up free tickets for performances at any time. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance.