“This was amazing in expected and very unexpected ways.”

In its ongoing commitment to instilling mindfulness in Southwest Virginia, through education and outreach, Floyd-based nonprofit InStill Mindfulness SWVA is delivering Self-Care through Mindfulness: A Weekend Retreat, from the early evening of Friday, October 5 to the early afternoon of Sunday, October 7.

According to the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation, mindfulness is “the ultimate success habit”, resulting in increased productivity, greater influence, better decision-making, improved health, and more happiness. Studies have found that mindfulness results in many beneficial, measurable changes including: improved regulation of emotions; improved communication skills; improved wellbeing; increased information processing speed; increased empathy and compassion; decreased stress and anxiety; and increased patience, gratitude, and body awareness.

In this experiential retreat, facilitators Joe Klein, Shimila Keenum, and Nenden Stillman will help participants integrate mindful awareness practices and social emotional intelligence exercises that are designed to help restore and maintain balance and inner peace amidst the stressors of everyday life.

Accommodation at the EcoVillage is included in the price, with all meals provided and catered by Chef de Cuisine Jason Smith. CEUs are available.

To register, visit instillmindfulness.org, call 540-227-6377, or email admin@instillmindfulness.org.