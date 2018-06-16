SELF-CARE THROUGH MINDFULNESS: A DAYLONG RETREAT

“This was amazing in expected and very unexpected ways.”

InStill Mindfulness SWVA is a nonprofit committed to instilling mindfulness throughout Southwest Virginia, through education and outreach.

Mindfulness is a scientifically proven method of managing stress while also maximizing one’s efficacy.

On Saturday, June 16, InStill is holding a Self-Care through Mindfulness Daylong at Jubilee House in Abingdon, an experiential retreat addressing themes including:

• Finding relief from burnout and fatigue;

• Recovering a sense of purpose, vitality and wellbeing;

• Learning new self-care and focusing tools;

• Learning to relax and manage stress;

• Settling a busy mind;

• Learning how to skillfully handle emotions and thoughts;

• Directing and sustaining attention;

• Cultivating compassion; and

• Developing listening and communication skills.

By integrating mindful awareness practices, fun workshop activities, and social-emotional intelligence exercises, retreat leaders Alan Forrest, Shimila Keenum, and Angela Cardenas will give participants tools to help develop balance and inner peace amidst daily stressors that impact us all.

Registration, which includes lunch, is only $85 and $50 for students. Scholarships and CEUs are available.

To register, visit www.instillmindfulness.org, or email admin@instillmindfulness.org. Call (540) 227-6377 for more information.