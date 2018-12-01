Self-Care through Mindfulness: A Daylong Retreat

InStill Mindfulness SWVA is a nonprofit committed to instilling mindfulness throughout Southwest Virginia, through education and outreach.

Mindfulness is synonymous with attention, focus, and awareness. According to the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation, mindfulness is “the ultimate success habit”, resulting in increased productivity, greater influence, better decision-making, improved health, and more happiness. A 2011 review of the benefits of mindfulness in the Journal of Psychotherapy found that practicing mindfulness resulted in many beneficial changes including: improved regulation of emotions; improved communication skills; improved wellbeing; increased empathy and compassion; decreased stress and anxiety; and increased patience, gratitude, and body awareness.

On Saturday, December 1, InStill is holding a Self-Care through Mindfulness Daylong Retreat at Unity of Roanoke Valley. In this experiential retreat, Joe Klein, Pat Shoemaker, and Jamie Reygle will help participants find relief from burnout; recover a sense of wellbeing; develop self-care tools; learn to manage stress; skillfully handle emotions; sustain attention; cultivate compassion; and develop communication skills.

Registration, which includes lunch, is on a sliding scale basis. Participants are asked to pay what they feel they can afford and what they feel the retreat is worth to them. CEUs are available.

To register, visit www.instillmindfulness.org, or email admin@instillmindfulness.org. Call (540) 227-6377 for more information.