Security Cleared Hiring Event

Interview for dozens of career opportunities at the upcoming TECHEXPO Polygraph-Only Hiring Events:
Wednesday, August 14th
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Westin Washington Dulles Airport Hotel
2520 Wasser Terrace
Herndon, VA 20171
Register: https://techexpousa.com/event/poly-08142019/
Thursday, August 15th
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
DoubleTree by Hilton Baltimore – BWI Airport
890 Elkridge Landing Road
Linthicum Heights, MD 21090
Register: https://techexpousa.com/event/polygraph-only-hiring-event/
A CI or Full Scope Polygraph is required to attend both events.
Please share this information with your network of security-cleared professionals that are qualified to attend.
Companies Participating on August 14th Include (Partial List):
AT&T Government Solutions
Case Consulting
Deloitte
Delta Bridge
HRUCKUS
IntegrateIT
IntelligenceCareers
Leidos
LMI
MARFORCYBER
Oceaneering International
ORACLE America
PersuMedia
Saledforce
Varen Technologies
Companies with Online Resume Access
The Josef Group
Companies Participating on August 15th Include (Partial List):
ACES Inc. An Everwatch Co.
ALKU
Altamira Technologies Corp.
AT&T Government Solutions
Base2 Engineering
BCT LLC.
Bridges Consulting
HRUCKUS
Innoplex
IntelligenceCareers
Jacobs Federal Network Systems
Leidos
Pilar Services / Runemaster
ProObject
Quantum Research
Sagecor Solutions
SixGen
Varen Technologies
Companies with Online Resume Access
Jony Solutions
Loro Corporation
The Josef Group
Hundreds of Job Opportunities are available including Security Analyst, Systems Integrator, Network Engineer, Security Architect, Security/IT Director, Systems Administrator, Network Architect, Forensics Investigator, Auditor, Systems Engineer, Software Developer, Java Developer, Linguists, Software Engineer and many more.
If you are unable to attend, you can still submit your resume for employers to review by registering for the event on TechExpoUSA.com.
For details and to view all upcoming hiring events visit https://www.TechExpoUSA.com/JobFairs.cfm
Feel free to contact us with any questions at 212.655.4505 ext. 230 / Samantha@TechExpoUSA.com