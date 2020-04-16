Secretly Y'all Presents - Agents of Change: Femme Narratives

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220

Join Secretly Y'all in a collaborative event highlighting our newest exhibit, Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women's Suffrage to Today. Stories start at 6:30, but space is limited, so feel free to arrive early to grab a drink or browse the galleries. To submit your story please email a short story synopsis and bio to secretlyall@gmail.com. More information coming soon.

Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
8043401800
