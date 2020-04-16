Join Secretly Y'all in a collaborative event highlighting our newest exhibit, Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women's Suffrage to Today. Stories start at 6:30, but space is limited, so feel free to arrive early to grab a drink or browse the galleries. To submit your story please email a short story synopsis and bio to secretlyall@gmail.com. More information coming soon.
Secretly Y'all Presents - Agents of Change: Femme Narratives
Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220
Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard , Virginia 23220 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
Mar 4, 2020Mar 25, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more