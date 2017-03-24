Secretariat Birthday Celebration

Come celebrate the legendary Triple Crown champion at his historic birthplace, The Meadow, with the Secretariat Racing Team! Meet Groundshaker and Covert Action, two Secretariat descendants, and see the exclusive collections of rare Meadow Stable memorabilia. Dine at "Barn Appetit," a farm-to-fork dinner with Jason Alley of Pasture restaurant on March 24, and watch the beloved Disney movie "Secretariat" with the Secretariat Team on March 25! Enjoy shopping galore and all the equine excitement of the Virginia Horse Festival. See the complete weekend schedule and purchase tickets at www.virginiahorsefestival.com