Secretariat Birthday Celebration at The Meadow Event Park

The Meadow Event Park 13111 Dawn Boulevard, Virginia 23047

Come celebrate Meadow Stable’s greatest champions – 1973 Triple Crown legend SECRETARIAT and 1972 Kentucky Derby/Belmont winner RIVA RIDGE! It’s a fun day that will take you back to the heyday of this famous farm!

OUR BIRTHDAY GIFT TO YOU – THE FIRST 250 GUESTS GET A FREE COLLECTIBLE SECRETARIAT BALL CAP!

FAMILY FUN TIME 10 -2:30 PM

General Admission: $15 adult; $10 child; free for children age 4 and younger

• Meet Groundshaker, our retired Thoroughbred racehorse and resident great-great granddaughter of Secretariat, along with Mia the mini;

• Take narrated tram tours of Secretariat’s historic barns

• Kids can make birthday cards for Secretariat and Riva Ridge, enjoy other horsey crafts and play with racing saddles, bridles, etc.

• See the galleries and exhibits in Meadow Hall and watch Secretariat race videos

• Do a “Selfie with Secretariat” at his lifesize poster

• Enjoy birthday cake and autograph sessions from 1 – 2:30 pm with the Secretariat Team

Special Program and Cocktail Reception in Mansion 3:00 – 7:00 pm $50 adult (includes all day program) Must be 21 or older. Highlights include:

• “Remembering Riva – the Horse Who Saved The Meadow” - tributes by Kate Tweedy and special guests Steve Haskin and groom Steve Jordan

• Preview of new film about Riva Ridge by independent filmmaker John Tweedy

• Live showing of the Florida Derby on TV with commentary by Steve Haskin, including his latest “Derby Dozen” picks

• Full cocktail buffet with heavy hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks and birthday cake, along with special announcements, prize drawings, silent auction results and more

See website for more details.

The Meadow Event Park 13111 Dawn Boulevard, Virginia 23047
Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
804-994-2800
