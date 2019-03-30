Secretariat Birthday Celebration at The Meadow Event Park

Come celebrate Meadow Stable’s greatest champions – 1973 Triple Crown legend SECRETARIAT and 1972 Kentucky Derby/Belmont winner RIVA RIDGE! It’s a fun day that will take you back to the heyday of this famous farm!

OUR BIRTHDAY GIFT TO YOU – THE FIRST 250 GUESTS GET A FREE COLLECTIBLE SECRETARIAT BALL CAP!

FAMILY FUN TIME 10 -2:30 PM

General Admission: $15 adult; $10 child; free for children age 4 and younger

• Meet Groundshaker, our retired Thoroughbred racehorse and resident great-great granddaughter of Secretariat, along with Mia the mini;

• Take narrated tram tours of Secretariat’s historic barns

• Kids can make birthday cards for Secretariat and Riva Ridge, enjoy other horsey crafts and play with racing saddles, bridles, etc.

• See the galleries and exhibits in Meadow Hall and watch Secretariat race videos

• Do a “Selfie with Secretariat” at his lifesize poster

• Enjoy birthday cake and autograph sessions from 1 – 2:30 pm with the Secretariat Team

Special Program and Cocktail Reception in Mansion 3:00 – 7:00 pm $50 adult (includes all day program) Must be 21 or older. Highlights include:

• “Remembering Riva – the Horse Who Saved The Meadow” - tributes by Kate Tweedy and special guests Steve Haskin and groom Steve Jordan

• Preview of new film about Riva Ridge by independent filmmaker John Tweedy

• Live showing of the Florida Derby on TV with commentary by Steve Haskin, including his latest “Derby Dozen” picks

• Full cocktail buffet with heavy hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks and birthday cake, along with special announcements, prize drawings, silent auction results and more

See website for more details.