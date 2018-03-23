Secretariat Birthday Celebration

The Meadow Event Park 13111 Dawn Boulevard, Virginia 23047

The 45th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown will be the central theme of the annual Secretariat Birthday Celebration at the Virginia Horse Festival at The Meadow Event Park March 23-25. Highlights include: Triple Crown Tribute reception and program; visits with Groundshaker, great-great granddaughter of Secretariat; VIP tram tours of the historic farm; narrated tours of Meadow Hall mansion with its galleries and collections; shopping exclusive Secretariat merchandise; and autograph sessions with the Secretariat team. Fans will also enjoy all the equine excitement of the Virginia Horse Festival, which celebrates horses and riding disciplines of all types. For complete ticket info, see www.virginiahorsefestival.com

Info
The Meadow Event Park 13111 Dawn Boulevard, Virginia 23047
Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
804-994-2800
please enable javascript to view
