Secretariat 50th Birthday Celebration at The Meadow Event Park

This milestone event at Big Red’s birthplace will pay tribute to the legendary 1973 Triple Crown champion, the Chenery family, and the people of Meadow Stable. Kate Chenery Tweedy, daughter of the late beloved Penny Chenery, will headline the all-day event with acclaimed sports journalist Steve Haskin, along with Steve Jordan, assistant to Secretariat’s trainer Lucien Laurin. Joining them will be jockey and actor Otto Thorwarth, who played Ron Turcotte in Disney’s Secretariat.

The festivities kick off with Family Fun time from 11 am - 3:00 pm with a half-day ticket at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Highlights include tours of the historic barns and Meadow Hall mansion; visits with Groundshaker, a Secretariat descendant; an art exhibition; a Kiddie Corral with "horsey" activities for kids; and much more. The full day ticket at $70 per adult includes all these activities, plus an evening cocktail party and special program that concludes with a champagne toast at Secretariat's foaling shed.