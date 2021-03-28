Second Stage Presents "Read to Me" Virtual Book Reading Series

​Mykela Scott will read a selection of her own poetry, “Colorblind” in addition to other works. Ms. Scott is enrolled at Sweet Briar College (Class of 2024), pursuing a degree in English (Creative Writing), and a minor in Studio Art. A crazy cat lover, avid bookworm and aspiring author, she is excited to share her love of literature with those around her. She has two mottos in life: "Being normal is overrated," and "The 7 C's: Christ, Coffee, Crafts, Cats, Chocolate, Creative Writing, and Channel (Hallmark)."

