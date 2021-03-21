Second Stage Presents "Read to Me" Virtual Book Reading Series

Our series continues with LuAnn Keener-Mikenas reading selections of her own poetry. LuAnn holds an MFA in Poetry from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville. She is an award-winning author of two collections of poems: Homeland, published in 2012 by Louisiana Literature Press, won the 2013 Library of Virginia Literary Award for Poetry. Color Documentary (Calyx Books 1994) won a 1990 Virginia Prize in manuscript. Keener-Mikenas is also the recipient of a MacDowell Colony fellowship and many fellowships at Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Formerly an Instructor of English at Virginia Tech, she is now a therapist in private practice.

https://www.secondstageamherst.org/ss-presents-virtual-events.html