Second Stage Performance of “Shrek the Musical”

to Google Calendar - Second Stage Performance of “Shrek the Musical” - 2019-08-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Stage Performance of “Shrek the Musical” - 2019-08-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Stage Performance of “Shrek the Musical” - 2019-08-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Second Stage Performance of “Shrek the Musical” - 2019-08-21 19:00:00

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure that brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage! Join Shrek and his sidekick, Donkey, as they set off to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona from her tower guarded by the lovesick fire-breathing dragon. The family friendly musical mixes adventure, laughter and romance to prove there’s more to the story than meets the ears!

Artistic Direction by Deb Clinton, Musical Direction by Stephen Rudlin

Performance Dates:

Wednesday, August 21 at 7pm

Thursday, August 22 at 7pm

Saturday, August 24 at 8:30pm

Sunday, August 25 at 2pm

Wednesday, August 28 at 7pm

Thursday, August 29 at 7pm

Sunday, September 1 at 2pm

Tickets are $15 for Adults and $10 for Children under age 18

Info

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Theater & Dance
2856500
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Second Stage Performance of “Shrek the Musical” - 2019-08-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Stage Performance of “Shrek the Musical” - 2019-08-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Stage Performance of “Shrek the Musical” - 2019-08-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Second Stage Performance of “Shrek the Musical” - 2019-08-21 19:00:00
Join the Party

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular