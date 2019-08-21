Second Stage Performance of “Shrek the Musical”

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure that brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage! Join Shrek and his sidekick, Donkey, as they set off to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona from her tower guarded by the lovesick fire-breathing dragon. The family friendly musical mixes adventure, laughter and romance to prove there’s more to the story than meets the ears!

Artistic Direction by Deb Clinton, Musical Direction by Stephen Rudlin

Performance Dates:

Wednesday, August 21 at 7pm

Thursday, August 22 at 7pm

Saturday, August 24 at 8:30pm

Sunday, August 25 at 2pm

Wednesday, August 28 at 7pm

Thursday, August 29 at 7pm

Sunday, September 1 at 2pm

Tickets are $15 for Adults and $10 for Children under age 18