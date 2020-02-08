Second Saturdays

Brent and Becky’s will host the Gloucester Master Gardeners on the second Saturday of the month for an informational look at what is going on in the garden. Join the Gloucester Master Gardeners for a look at gardening and how to make your garden the best it can be in the coming year. This month will focus on “Soil, The Key to a Good Garden”. There is no charge or registration for this informative session packed with great information!