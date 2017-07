Join us for a tour highlighting current exhibits. A MOCA educator will guide you through the exhibitions, promoting conversation and sharing fascinating details on the meaning and background of the art.

MOCA members FREE, children 4 & under

$7.70 for 2 adults, $5.50 for 2 students/seniors/65+/military ** ViBe district Second Saturday special: 2-for-1 admission to MOCA on Second Saturdays!

No registration needed - meet at the Visitor Services desk.