MOCA members and children 4 & under -free. $7.70 for 2 adults, $5.50 for 2 students/seniors 65+/military. No registration needed.

Learn more about the outside influences reflected in Inka Essenhigh's work during this engaging tour. A MOCA educator will guide you through the exhibitions, Inka Essenhigh: A Fine Line, promoting conversation and sharing fascinating details on the meaning and background of the art.