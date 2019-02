In the middle of a rainy and snowy winter, Cabin Fever can strike at any moment! Don’t worry! We have the remedy to this winter affliction – a visit to member sites on the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail! March, the month of lions and lambs, you’ll find special treats to nourish body and soul. Soak up the beauty of our rolling hills and mountains as you enjoy wine, workshops, fine food and more. There are 15 events throughout the county.