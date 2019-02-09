Second Saturday

As you whisper sweet nothings to your sweetheart, you can savor sweet somethings on the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail! Throughout February, the month of romance, you’ll find special treats to nourish body and soul. Make your own valentine under the guidance of an experienced artist or sway to the soulful strains of a love song. Indulge in a delectable multi-course dinner with specially selected wines, or give in to the temptations of chocolates, baked treats and drinks lovingly crafted. Soak up the silent beauty of the piedmont landscape – a visual valentine for every visitor. Explore studios, shops and galleries and end your day relaxing in the comfort of a charming bed and breakfast. Whether you are a would-be lover or wish to avoid cupid and his arrows, you will discover that there’s something for everyone on the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail! There are 14 events all around the county.