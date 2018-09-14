Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

to Google Calendar - Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2018-09-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2018-09-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2018-09-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2018-09-14 17:00:00

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main Street , Virginia 23220

Starting on September 14, VisArts will host Second Fridays. It’s just like the First Friday Art Samplers that you know and love, but on the second Friday of each month. First-come, first-serve sign-ups for these one-night art classes start at 5 p.m. in VisArts’ lobby. We’ll have a cash bar with local brews and artist demonstrations so you can grab a drink and watch an artist demonstration between 5 and 6 p.m. From there, you can head to your 6 p.m. class or come back for the second session, which starts at 7:30 p.m. All classes cost $15 and you can expect five or six class options each week.

Info
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main Street , Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2018-09-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2018-09-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2018-09-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2018-09-14 17:00:00
Welcome Home Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular