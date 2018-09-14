Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Starting on September 14, VisArts will host Second Fridays. It’s just like the First Friday Art Samplers that you know and love, but on the second Friday of each month. First-come, first-serve sign-ups for these one-night art classes start at 5 p.m. in VisArts’ lobby. We’ll have a cash bar with local brews and artist demonstrations so you can grab a drink and watch an artist demonstration between 5 and 6 p.m. From there, you can head to your 6 p.m. class or come back for the second session, which starts at 7:30 p.m. All classes cost $15 and you can expect five or six class options each week.