Come to the Visual Arts Center of Richmond on the second Friday of each month for a night of art-making! First-come, first-serve sign-ups for these one-night art classes start at 5 p.m. in VisArts’ lobby. All classes cost $15 and you can expect five or six class options each week, suitable for all ages.
Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Workshops
Dec 12, 2018
Dec 13, 2018
