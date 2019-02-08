Second Fridays at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Come to the Visual Arts Center of Richmond on the second Friday of each month for a night of art-making! First-come, first-serve sign-ups for these one-night art classes start at 5 p.m. in VisArts’ lobby. All classes cost $15 and you can expect five or six class options each week, suitable for all ages.

