Second Annual Light Up The Season

Light Up The Season is a family-friendly community fundraising event to benefit Children’s National to be held on at Four Season’s Hotel in Washington, DC. It is co-hosted by Children’s Health Board and Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC.

This event highlights collaborations between Children’s National patients and notable area designers and artists - 23 in all from Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia, see list below and in attached press release. Together, they will create holiday trees, mantelpieces, wreaths, menorahs and artwork – all available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Children’s National. Activities for all ages include holiday cookie decorating, ornament making, musical performances and visits from Santa and Dr. Bear. Entertainment expert Penny Lyons of Lyonslifestyle will offer an exclusive presentation focused on her “making the ordinary extraordinary” approach to entertaining at home.

Event Co-Chairs Shannon Burkhart, Susan Hayes-Long and Muffin Lynham are working closely with design advisors Barry Dixon, Lauren Liess and Frank Babb Randolph.

Designers, florists and artists participating: Jeff Akseizer, Jose Solis Betancourt and Paul Sherrill, Molly Bruno Interiors, Susan Burke, Iantha Carley, Suzie Clayton, Wendy Danziger, Miriam Dillon and Hannah Bock, Laura Dowling, Eve Faye, Yvette Freeman, Rachel and Charles Gang, Ashley Greer, Sarah Hayes, Liz Levin and Tess Finnegan, Lauren and David Liess, Lanie Mann, Anna Mathews, Marika Meyer, Claire Niermann and Eleanor Niermann, Maggie O’Neill, Sascha Roth and Roger Whyte.

Entertainment/Pop-Up Shops: Metropolitan School of the Arts (Dance), The Georgetown Saxatones Acapella Group, Rhythmaya Dance (Bollywood Fusion) and Reggie Rice Comedy Illusionist. Popup shops include Dalton Brody, Julia Farr Boutique, Suzanne Designs, Whyte House Monograms, Christi Perez Designs, Sonya Flanagan, Mary Making Design, and Georgetown Paperie. The décor coordinator is Quintece Hill-Mattauszek.