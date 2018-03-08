Second Annual Honors Awards

We invite you to join us as we honor those who have been outstanding advocates in the fight against kidney disease in Virginia.

The Second Annual National Kidney Foundation Honors Awards will take place on World Kidney Day, Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the beautiful and traditional John Marshall Ballrooms. The dollars raised from this event support kidney disease and transplant patients through research, early detection screenings and public and professional education programs.

For more information, visit www.kidneyva.org or contact Dana Brown at Dana.Brown@kidney.org or 804.288.8342 ext. 724.