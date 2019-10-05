Second Annual Atlantic Shores Classic Car Cruise-in

Atlantic Shores Retirement Community 1200 Atlantic Shores Drive , Virginia 23454

Cruise down memory lane with a close-up view, and vote for Best in Show from a large collection of vintage cars, motorcycles and specialty vehicles on display. Guest will also enjoy classic diner treats, local microbrews, live music and home tours as part of the fun. Rain date: October 6. Visit atlanticshoresliving.com for more details.

Festivals & Fairs
