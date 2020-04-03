Seats at the Table Documentary Screening and Discussion

Central Virginians are invited to see Seats at the Table, a documentary on a transformative college class that brought UVA students together with residents of a maximum-security juvenile correctional center through the study of Russian literature. The film will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Chris Farina, the film’s director.

Sponsored by WorldStrides, tickets are free and available to the public.

Previously selected by the 2018 Global Peace Festival, Virginia Film Festival, and Richmond International Film Festival, and SXSW EDU, Seats at the Table takes viewers on a unique and transformative journey alongside these diverse students, who formed powerful relationships that broke down initial stereotypes and helped them discover their shared humanity.

When: April 3, 7PM

Where: Paramount Theater, 215 E Main Street, Charlottesville

To reserve a free ticket or for group tickets, visit worldstrides.com/seats.