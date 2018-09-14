Season Opener: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pablo Ziegler Ensemble

to Google Calendar - Season Opener: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pablo Ziegler Ensemble - 2018-09-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Season Opener: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pablo Ziegler Ensemble - 2018-09-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Season Opener: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pablo Ziegler Ensemble - 2018-09-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Season Opener: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pablo Ziegler Ensemble - 2018-09-14 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

"Piazzolla Caldera" and other repertory

Celebrate the opening of our season with two greats, Paul Taylor and Pablo Ziegler, who join forces for this passionate performance. Taylor is an American titan of modern dance, a soloist with Martha Graham and George Balanchine, who has led the dance world through his own choreography since 1954. Fresh from his 2018 Grammy win for Best Latin Jazz Album, Argentine pianist Ziegler realized his own tango visions after touring the world with tango grand-maestro Astor Piazzolla’s quintet for over a decade. Ziegler’s quintet moves the nuevo tango tradition into fresh territory in the program’s opening set, followed by repertory from the Paul Taylor dancers and culminating with their combined Piazzolla Caldera. Taylor’s poetic masterwork exploring tango’s sultry, raging essence springs to life with live music provided by Ziegler.

Info
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Season Opener: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pablo Ziegler Ensemble - 2018-09-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Season Opener: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pablo Ziegler Ensemble - 2018-09-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Season Opener: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pablo Ziegler Ensemble - 2018-09-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Season Opener: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pablo Ziegler Ensemble - 2018-09-14 19:30:00
Shake It Up Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular