Season Opener: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Pablo Ziegler Ensemble

"Piazzolla Caldera" and other repertory

Celebrate the opening of our season with two greats, Paul Taylor and Pablo Ziegler, who join forces for this passionate performance. Taylor is an American titan of modern dance, a soloist with Martha Graham and George Balanchine, who has led the dance world through his own choreography since 1954. Fresh from his 2018 Grammy win for Best Latin Jazz Album, Argentine pianist Ziegler realized his own tango visions after touring the world with tango grand-maestro Astor Piazzolla’s quintet for over a decade. Ziegler’s quintet moves the nuevo tango tradition into fresh territory in the program’s opening set, followed by repertory from the Paul Taylor dancers and culminating with their combined Piazzolla Caldera. Taylor’s poetic masterwork exploring tango’s sultry, raging essence springs to life with live music provided by Ziegler.