Historian Ben Cleary takes readers beyond the legend of Stonewall Jackson and directly onto the Civil War battlefields on which he fought, and where a country once again finds itself at a crossroads in “Searching for Stonewall Jackson: A Quest for Legacy in a Divided America.”
Searching for Stonewall Jackson with Ben Cleary
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Sep 24, 2019
