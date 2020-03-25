Screening: “ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch” (2018)

A cinematic meditation on humanity’s massive reengineering of the planet, "ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch" is a feature documentary film from the multiple-award winning team of Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky. Run time: 87 min.

This screening is held in conjunction with the exhibition, "Scorched Earth" (Jan. 31-April 11, 2020), which features artist Beatrice Modisett’s recent investigations into the visualization and layering of landscapes – referenced, imagined and remembered – in various states of formation, collapse and upheaval. Alongside mixed media floor sculptures, Modisett’s large scale drawings and paintings present the vibration and tension between the creative and destructive events that shape our landscape – both natural and human caused.