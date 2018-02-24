Don't miss Retired NASA Human Computer and Engineer Christine Darden as she shares insight about the real-life story behind “Hidden Figures.” A screening of the film will follow. Join us after the film for a book signing in Huber Court.
On Screen: Hidden Figures (2016)
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions, Film, Talks & Readings
