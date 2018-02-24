On Screen: Hidden Figures (2016)

to Google Calendar - On Screen: Hidden Figures (2016) - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - On Screen: Hidden Figures (2016) - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - On Screen: Hidden Figures (2016) - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - On Screen: Hidden Figures (2016) - 2018-02-24 13:00:00

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Don't miss Retired NASA Human Computer and Engineer Christine Darden as she shares insight about the real-life story behind “Hidden Figures.” A screening of the film will follow. Join us after the film for a book signing in Huber Court.

Info
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Film, Talks & Readings
7576646200
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - On Screen: Hidden Figures (2016) - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - On Screen: Hidden Figures (2016) - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - On Screen: Hidden Figures (2016) - 2018-02-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - On Screen: Hidden Figures (2016) - 2018-02-24 13:00:00
Lift Their Spirits Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular